Today in Wait, What? — Ugandan man discovers his 'wife' is a man two weeks after wedding

A cleric in Uganda has been left in shock after discovering his new wife, who he has been living with for two weeks, is actually a man. Mohammed Mutumba and his 'bride' Swabullah Nabukeera signed a marriage contract in a traditional nikah ceremony two weeks ago.

However, the couple did not consummate the marriage as the bride had 'claimed' to be on her menstruation cycle, Daily Nation reports. In a bizarre turn of events, it was Mohammed's neighbours who discovered the bride was indeed a man. The neighbours alleged his "wife" jumped over a wall so as to steal their belongings, a television set and clothes. Thereafter, they concluded "she" was a man.

Isaac Mugera, a criminal investigations officer, said "Nabukeera" was first arrested under the assumption he was a woman, as he arrived at the station wearing a hijab and sandals. However, as female police officers searched the suspect, and took him to women cell quarters, they quickly found out he was actually a man.

Police quickly informed a shocked Mutumba his 'wife' is actually a man, identified to be 27-year-old Richard Tumushabe.

Tumushabe allegedly duped Mutumba in a bid to steal his money by refusing to consummate their marriage for two weeks. Tumushabe's alleged aunt has also been arrested for helping him in the ordeal, and setting up the wedding with Mutumba. However, the aunt insists she had never seen her 'niece,' before and did not know he was actually a man.

Mugera adds, “We have already charged him with impersonation, theft, and obtaining goods by false pretense.”

Reports also claim a devastated Mutumba flee home upon discovering the events. His neigbours told a daily the cleric has not been seen for about five days now amid concerns he may have committed suicide.

So filmmakers, are you listening? Here is a (trash) script for you to churn out yet another bizarre film .

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 12:00:29 IST