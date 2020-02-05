Today in Wait, What? — Rakhi Sawant enroute China to cure coronavirus with 'special' medicines from NASA

China's coronavirus outbreak may have blindsided scientists all over the world, but trust Rakhi Sawant to take the onus upon herself to find a "solution" to the global health emergency.

The actress has shared a video on Instagram, where she declares she is heading to China to "kill all the coronavirus." In the video, Sawant is seen sitting inside an aircraft. She adds she has many soldiers with her aboard, who will aid in her mission to eradicate coronavirus altogether. She then turns the camera towards a fellow-passenger, and asks if he would help Sawant, to which the passenger agrees in good humour.

She then addresses Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and requests him to pray for her. She even goes on to say she has procured some "special medicines from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)," that will help her not breathe the air in China.

Her video is cut short when an air hostess requests her to switch off her cellphone. In the closing seconds of the video, Rakhi says she has landed in China. She then captures a crowd around her who are seen wearing protective masks around their faces.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 490 on Tuesday with the number of confirmed cases mounting to 24324, Chinese health officials have announced. In the wake of the outbreak, India has tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks. The deadly virus has spread to more than 25 countries, including India.

On Saturday, 324 Indians were brought back from China's Wuhan, while another batch of 323 Indians and seven Maldivians were evacuated from the Chinese city on Sunday.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

