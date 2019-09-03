You are here:

Today In Wait, What: Harry Potter books removed from school library as Reverend fears readers may conjure evil spirits

A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.

In an email obtained by The Tennessean , the Rev. Dan Reehil of Nashville’s St. Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the US and Rome who recommended removing the books.

Reehil wrote, “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”

Catholic Diocese of Nashville superintendent Rebecca Hammel said Reehil has the final say at his school.

Hammel said she thinks the books by JK Rowling are still on the shelves of other libraries in the diocese.

Fans were quick to react on Twitter

If your child attends this school, pull them out immediately. If the school thinks there are *real magic spells* in *Harry Potter* then it cannot be trusted to teach your child real scholastic skills. https://t.co/sFgp1wSICY — Jason Cross (@JasonCross00) September 2, 2019

If Harry Potter books conjure evil spirits then I wonder what spirits #TheWalkingDead conjures https://t.co/bH8Pbio3Sn — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 3, 2019

"The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.” Ok, I know what I’m reading next! #HarryPotter https://t.co/12rC8L1DO5 — Humeira Ajaz Kazmi (@humeirakazmi) September 1, 2019

"The curses & spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.'' I’m saying wingardium leviosa to wet laundry & it’s not hanging itself. https://t.co/bKlwl8DFT9 — Farah (@KiwiFarah) September 2, 2019

"Several exorcists" consulted on removing Harry Potter books from school library...wow. How many children, now adults, learned a life-long love of reading from those books? I raised two. What a strange world we've created for ourselves. https://t.co/q3o6HGGYlQ#Reading#Books — Morganne MacDonald (@MacMorganne) September 2, 2019

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 09:44:07 IST