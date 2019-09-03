You are here:

Today In Wait, What: Harry Potter books removed from school library as Reverend fears readers may conjure evil spirits

FP Staff

Sep 03, 2019 09:44:07 IST

A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.

In an email obtained by The Tennessean , the Rev. Dan Reehil of Nashville’s St. Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the US and Rome who recommended removing the books.

Today In Wait, What: Harry Potter books removed from school library as Reverend fears readers may conjure evil spirits

JK Rowling's Harry Potter

Reehil wrote, “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”

Catholic Diocese of Nashville superintendent Rebecca Hammel said Reehil has the final say at his school.

Hammel said she thinks the books by JK Rowling are still on the shelves of other libraries in the diocese.

Fans were quick to react on Twitter

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 09:44:07 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Catholic school library , Harry Potter , JK Rowling , Rebecca Hammel , Reverend Reehil , Tennessee

also see

Climate change: Three women embark on a journey across Pakistan to collect stories across communities

Climate change: Three women embark on a journey across Pakistan to collect stories across communities

Akshay Kumar has a doppelganger in Kashmir; viral photo takes over social media

Akshay Kumar has a doppelganger in Kashmir; viral photo takes over social media

Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick announce they are expecting their first child: We are very delighted

Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick announce they are expecting their first child: We are very delighted