Today in Wait, What? — Boston man proposes to girlfriend by inserting them into animated Sleeping Beauty film

Today, a Boston man has become the internet's favourite boyfriend, sweeping netizens off their feet as he proposed to his significant other by — wait for it — altering the end of Sleeping Beauty.

Lee Loechler collaborated with an Australian illustrator, Kayla Coombs, to alter the scene in the 1959 Disney movie Sleeping Beauty, when Prince Phillip plants a kiss on Princess Aurora to wake her up. The scene was altered to make the protagonists look like Loechler, and his girlfriend Sthuthi David, a cardiologist.

In a cinema theatre filled with their family members, Lee popped the question to Sthuthi.

Lee has shared the video on Instagram, where he has recorded the entire Sleeping Beauty sequence along with Sthuthi's reaction to the proposal. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Check the video out here

"When Lee first sent me an email saying he had a proposal idea for his girlfriend, I thought he just meant a Disney-style portrait of the two of them," Coombs, who worked with Lee for six months to recreate the scene from the 1959 Disney classic, is quoted as saying to BBC. She added she found it "really really satisfying" to see Sthuthi had picked up on a lot of modifications, including the way she squints her eyebrows or the way she looks when she is confused.

Lee has been dating Sthuthi ever since high school, according to several media reports.

Updated Date: Jan 11, 2020 15:56:06 IST