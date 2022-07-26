On this day, we proudly won the war against Pakistan, although our neighboring country had an advantage over us but our Indian forces bravely fought and win the war against them.

The Kargil war is also known as Kargil conflict. It was a war between India and Pakistan From 3 May to 26 July 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir (LOC). This war is referred as “Opteration Vijay”. In this war Air Force and Army worked jointly. This operation had a code name Operation Safed Sagar (white sea).

On 26 July 1999, the Indian Army announced their victory over Pakistani Army after three months of long battle on the heights of Kargil. The army then hoisted the tricolor flag after recapturing the peak which was occupied by Pakistani army. During this war, 527 Indian army soldiers sacrificed their lives for the country. In this war we lost so much but we gained much more than we lost on that day.

These 5 movies based on Kargil war will make you more proud and patriotic for the nation:

LOC Kargil:

Loc Kargil was released in 2003, it was a historical war film directed, produced by J.P. Dutta under his Banner J.P. Films. The music of this film was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava and Anu Malik and lyrics written by Javed Akthar. It had the incredible cast Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgan, Nagarjuna, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan.

Dhoop:

Dhoop was released on 7 Novemeber 2003, is Indian war Drama film directed by Ashwini Chaudhary and written by Kumud Chaudhary and Sanjay Chauhan. It has star cast Om Puri, Revathi, Gul Panag, Sanjay Suri, Yashpal Sharma.

Shershaah :

Shershaah was released in 2021, this film is a biographical war film based on the life of Vikram Batra. The brave soldier was martyred during the Kargil war. This film had beautiful songs which gave more soul to the film specially ‘Man Bharrya 2.0’. directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava, under two production companies Dharma Productions And Kaash Entertainment. The film featured Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The biographical drama directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios is based on Gunjan Saxena an Indian Air Force, one of the first Indian female air force pilot combat. The film featured Janhvi Sharma in the titular role along with Pankaj Tripati and Angad Bedi.

Tango Charlie:

Is a 2005 released film, it is directed and written by Mani Shankar. This film is based on paramilitary man Tarun Chauhan’s journey from young border guard recruit to war hardened fighter in the Indian Border security Force. The star cast of this film is Ajay Devgan,Bobby Deol,Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Tanisha, Nandana sen and Sudesh Berry.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.