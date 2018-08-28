Tobias Menzies is Prince Philip in The Crown; new Cheat India poster unveiled: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Tobias Menzies is Prince Philip in The Crown
Ambition. pic.twitter.com/u2AVWK1u5c
— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 28, 2018
Netflix released the first look at Tobias Menzies, who will be playing Prince Philip in The Crown. He is taking over the role from Matt Smith and will play husband to Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II. New Cheat India teaser poster
From the producers of #HindiMedium, #Neerja and #TumhariSulu... Teaser poster of #CheatIndia... Stars Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Soumik Sen... 25 Jan 2019 release...
Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Cheat India debuted a new poster on social media. The poster gives context to the title and is based on an exam racket which helps in procuring fake admit cards.
Neha Dhupia celebrates her birthday
Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia celebrated her 39th birthday with friends, family and loads of cake. In a video posted by her husband, actor Angad Bedi, Neha cuts the cake as Ayushmann Khurrana, Konkona Sen Sharma, Rannvijay Singha and others sing. Katrina Kaif stuns in new Bharat still, poses with Salma Khan
Bharat#between #the#shots @katrinakaif #picture #by @marcinlaskawiec A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on
In a photo released by director Ali Abbas Zafar, Katrina Kaif looks regal in an emerald green lehenga. In the second photo, the actress poses for a photo with Salman Khan's mother Salma. Currently shooting in Malta for Bharat, Kaif is having the best workation. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas serve brunch goals
PC and #nickjonas spotted leaving Nobu (a restaurant) after having brunch in Malibu, California
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are soaking in the NYC sun. The newly-engaged couple stepped out for brunch looking like a million bucks.
