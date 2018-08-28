Tobias Menzies is Prince Philip in The Crown; new Cheat India poster unveiled: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Tobias Menzies is Prince Philip in The Crown

Netflix released the first look at Tobias Menzies, who will be playing Prince Philip in The Crown. He is taking over the role from Matt Smith and will play husband to Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II. New Cheat India teaser poster

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Cheat India debuted a new poster on social media. The poster gives context to the title and is based on an exam racket which helps in procuring fake admit cards.

Neha Dhupia celebrates her birthday

Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia celebrated her 39th birthday with friends, family and loads of cake. In a video posted by her husband, actor Angad Bedi, Neha cuts the cake as Ayushmann Khurrana, Konkona Sen Sharma, Rannvijay Singha and others sing. Katrina Kaif stuns in new Bharat still, poses with Salma Khan

In a photo released by director Ali Abbas Zafar, Katrina Kaif looks regal in an emerald green lehenga. In the second photo, the actress poses for a photo with Salman Khan's mother Salma. Currently shooting in Malta for Bharat, Kaif is having the best workation. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas serve brunch goals

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are soaking in the NYC sun. The newly-engaged couple stepped out for brunch looking like a million bucks.

