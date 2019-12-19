To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You trailer — Lana Condor, Noah Centineo return for Netflix's popular teen romance

Peter Kavinsky returns in the first trailer of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, sequel to Netflix's popular teen drama To All The Boys I've Loved Before, has been released. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's surprise hit is an adaptation of the novel trilogy by Jenny Han.

The trailer begins with Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky's first real date right from the get-go. “This is my first date,” Lara proclaims in the clip, clad in a gorgeous red dress. “We’ve gone on a bunch of dates,” Peter then utters. "Yeah, but those weren't real," LJ says, reminding us that the fake date trope for the duo is finally over. The clip further shows Lara and Peter very much in love, going on many dates, holding hands, walking around the lacrosse field until outside forces come into play — like Lara Jean's model U.N. crush, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher).

The trailer teases John and Lara's chance encounter (where he reveals how he received her letter) and also gives us a peek at their childhood rapport through a flashback.

Check out the trailer here

THE TRAILER IS OUT! To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres Feb 12, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/EdDiFHyqFH — To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (@toalltheboys) December 19, 2019

Sofia Alvarez, who scripted To All the Boys based on Jenny Han's book series, has written the sequel. Awesomeness Films and Ace Entertainment are behind the follow-up, with Matt Kaplan producing.

Along with Johnson and Han, Robyn Marshall, Max Siemers, Shelley Zimmerman and Rebecca Glashow will executive produce. The 2018 film went on to become a massive hit and saw breakout performances by Condor and Centineo.

The film also stars Anna Cathcart, John Corbett, Madeleine Arthur, Ross Butler.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is slated to release on 12 February, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 19:24:37 IST