To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel reportedly in works amid Netflix-Paramount deal

Netflix's hit summer rom-com To All The Boys I've Loved Before is getting it a sequel. Although the project has not been officially confirmed, it is a part of the slate of films that are being discussed amid a new deal between Paramount and the streaming giant, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The same report states that Noah Centineo, the 22-year-old breakout actor who become an overnight sensation after the release of the film on Netflix, is one of the primary reasons why the makers want a sequel to the hugely successful original. Based on Jenny Han's 2014 young adult novel of the same name, To All The Boys I've Loved Before revolves around high school junior Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor), who writes to boys she develops crushes on. The letters lie in a secret satin box until her younger sister finds them and decides to post every single one of them, sparking off a new romance for her and complicating existing relationships. The film scored big and helped Netflix establish its root in the rom-com genre.

There is enough material for the makers to adapt on screen since Han also wrote two more novels after penning the Lara Jean's high school romance - P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2018 13:06 PM