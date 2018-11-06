You are here:

To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor Noah Centineo cast as lead in Assaf Bernstein's Valet

Actor Noah Centineo, the breakout star of To All the Boys I've Loved, is set to play the lead in the feature Valet.

The film will be directed by Assaf Bernstein, best known for helming Netflix's political thriller series Fauda, reported Variety.

The 22-year-old actor will portray a young valet driver, who gets involved in a government mission to take down an international arms dealer.

American Sniper scribe Jason Hall is writing the script for the feature with Mark Burg, Daniel Herther, Brad Kaplan and Brent Baum producing it.

Centineo is currently shooting for TV series Good Trouble and he will also be seen in Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels remake, alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 13:06 PM