TNR, Telugu actor and journalist, passes away aged 45 in Hyderabad hospital due to COVID-19
Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Gopichand Malineni, Vishnu Manchu and others paid tribute to TNR on social media.
Telugu actor and journalist Tummala Narasimha Reddy, popularly known as TNR, passed away in a Hyderabad hospital due to coronavirus complications. He was 45
According to a report in Telugu 360, the well-known film critic who later ventured into acting, was on ventilator support after his oxygen levels dropped.
Greater Andhra writes that TNR initially had mild symptoms of the virus that were treated with regular medication. However, his condition eventually aggravated following which he was hospitalised.
Nani took to social media and offered his condolences. The actor wrote he has watched a few of TNR's interviews, and "he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out".
Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family 🙏🏼
— Nani (@NameisNani) May 10, 2021
Vijay Deverakonda, Rahul Ravindran, Sundeep Kishan, Vishnu Manchu, KS Ravindra aka Bobby, Ganesh Babu, Gopichand Malineni, director Maruthi, Anil Ravipudi were among other members of the Telugu film industry who paid tribute to TNR on social media.
TNR was famous for his interviews with film actors and directors on iDream Channel. On the acting front, he rose to fame after playing character roles in various films including Jathi Ratnalu, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, and Falaknuma Das.
He was expected to feature in Anil Ravipudi’s F3, mentions Telugu Bulletin.
also read
Pawan Kalyan’s legal drama Vakeel Saab to release on Amazon Prime Video on 30 April
Vakeel Saab is the Telugu language remake of 2016 film Pink.
Nayattu movie review: A near-perfect thriller cum socio-political drama cum police procedural cum escape flick
It did not seem possible that Malayalam cinema could throw up a gem to rival The Great Indian Kitchen this year, but it already has – Nayattu is it.
With unapologetic entertainers, KV Anand rescued audience from drudgery of everyday life
There are only two ways to read KV Anand’s work — you either suspend the last shred of disbelief and let yourself have a ball or be the pedant who stays dissatisfied. There is nothing in between.