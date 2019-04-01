Tisca Chopra to make her directorial debut with a 'twisted, dark and bitingly funny' thriller

Tisca Chopra is gearing up to direct her first feature-length film. Chopra, who has earlier acted and co-written the acclaimed short, Chutney, will be helming a "twisted, dark and bitingly funny" movie, reports The Times of India.

During an interaction with the publication, Tisca said that she wanted to dip her feet into direction with a thriller as she has always been a fan of the genre. “I’ve had the good luck to learn from so many gifted directors, having watched them carefully on set. I hope I can make a good film that will stay with people after the lights come on. I am a huge fan of thrillers, so I wanted to start with that," she was quoted by the daily.

Tisca will also appear in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy Good News, where she will co-star with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She has finished shooting for the film.

Taare Zameen Par, her best known feature film, was India's official entry to the Academy Awards. She has also penned a book titled Acting Smart. Chutney, which was produced under her company The Eastern Way, won two Filmfare Awards (Best Actress and Best Short Film) recently.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 17:43:30 IST