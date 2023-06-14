If you try to find a man called Tirthanand Rao on Facebook, he’s by the name of Junior Nana Patekar, and was also seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘. Recently, while interacting with his fans and followers on Facebook, he tried to die by suicide by consuming an insect repellant.

The reason behind the drastic step

Giving some details into the harrowing experience he went through, Rao revealed, “I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet.” He also revealed he was in a live-in relationship with the woman in question.

