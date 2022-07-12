B-town Boss Women Alaya F, Pooja Bhatt, Sonam Bajwa and Tamannaah Bhatia join Kusha Kapila as she surprises Tinder members and drives them to their date.

India, 12 July, 2022: Tinder, the world’s most popular app for meeting new people, is back with new episodes of Swipe Ride, a show that celebrates uninhibited, meaningful conversations about what Indian women really want from their dating lives. Popular social media content creator and actor, Kusha Kapila, takes the driver’s seat once again to pick up Tinder members to meet their dates. Joining the two ladies for the journey will be a surprise celebrity guest. The trio chat about the nuances of romance, what they want in a modern relationship and how meaningful connections can take different forms on Tinder. The new episodes of Swipe Ride spotlight uninhibited, meaningful conversations about how women navigate dating and what romantic autonomy means to them today.

Joining Kusha to discuss inclusive feminism, intimacy, consent in relationships, and the importance of self care while dating, are celebrity guests Alaya F, Pooja Bhatt, Sonam Bajwa and Tamannaah Bhatia. The first episode of this season will premiere on Wednesday, 13th July, 2022 on Tinder India’s YouTube channel.

“Young adults today are redefining the rules of dating and breaking free of traditional strongholds and taboos. The pandemic has not only accelerated a new normal in their dating intent but also normalised conversations around female desire, body positivity, consent and boundaries while dating. I got a chance to witness female Tinder members be absolutely unapologetic about their dating choices and confidently take charge of who they are and what they want. I was more than happy to jump right back into the driver’s seat for the new episodes and once again play a role in facilitating these meaningful conversations.” added Kusha Kapila.

“Swipe Ride celebrates the diverse perspectives of young Indian women and their dating journeys in a relatable context. Our focus has always been to encourage inclusivity, autonomy, and create a safe, non-judgmental space where women are free to choose, discover and interact with like-minded people, and be their most authentic, comfortable self - this show is an extension of that IRL.” said Taru Kapoor, GM, Tinder and Match Group India.

Co-created with film director Debbie Rao along with popular comics and writers, Shreeja Chaturvedi and Supriya Joshi, the Swipe Ride series, is a product of the coming together of these women who like to call their own shots whether it's in their careers, or their dating lives.

About Tinder

Tinder was introduced on a college campus in 2012 and is the world’s most popular app for meeting new people. Available in 190 countries and 40+ languages, Tinder is the highest grossing non-gaming app globally. It’s been downloaded more than 500 million times and led to more than 70 billion matches. Swipe®️, Tinder®️, and the flame logo are registered trademarks of Match Group, LLC.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.