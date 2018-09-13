Tinashe, Milo Manheim, Nancy McKeon, Evanna Lynch join Season 27 cast of Dancing with the Stars

Disney star Milo Manheim, The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon and singer-songwriter Tinashe headline the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Hollywood Life reports other cast members on the ABC reality competition include Grocery Store's Joe Amabile, who is paired with Jenna Johnson; Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch is paired with Keo Motsepe; Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace is with Cheryl Burke; Comedian Nikki Glaser is paired with Gleb Savchenko; Olympian Mary Lou Retton is paired with Sasha Farber; Model Alexis Ren is paired with Alan Bersten; The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider is paired with Emma Slater; Country singer Bobby Bones is paired with Sharna Burgess; Super Bowl champion & former NFL player DeMarcus Ware is paired with Lindsay Arnold; and Paralympic Alpine skier Danelle Umstead is with Artem Chigvintsev.

Tinashe will be partnered by new pro Brandon Armstrong while Manheim and McKeon have been paired with Witney Carson and Val Chmerkovskiy respectively.

Inspired by the British show Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing With the Stars has remained popular with American TV audiences since its debut in 2005. The show’s judges award points to the couples based on their dance routines, which are weighed equally with audience votes to select the winner.

The 27th season of Dancing with the Stars premieres on 7 October.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 19:23 PM