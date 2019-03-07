Tina Dutta on sexual misconduct allegations against co-star Mohit Malhotra: We have ironed out differences

Television show Daayan actress Tina Dutta, who had accused co-actor Mohit Malhotra for touching her inappropriately during the shoot, now says they have "ironed out the differences". She previously claimed that even after being warned by the makers about his inappropriate behavior, he refused to let go of his ways.

Talking about the allegations, Mohit spoke to Hindustan Times earlier and said, “If she was uncomfortable, why didn’t she tell me? We shoot on a set with 50 people watching us and everything is on camera. Nothing of this sort happened.” The actor later added that after the report, the production house held a meeting with Tinaa and him to intervene in the matter.

He added that after the report, the production house held a meeting with Tina and him to look into the matter and both of them “gave a statement to a news channel stating all is well”.

Recently, in a statement to Mid-Day, Tina said, “Mohit and I have ironed out the differences. We have concluded to make a new start. I don’t have any issues working with him. Our on-screen chemistry works for the show and (we) shall maintain a professional environment for the betterment of the show. I am happy that our audience has liked the show (Daayan) and I am sure this new start will be appreciated by all and will put a rest to any further speculation.”

Daayan, a supernatural drama series is created by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

