Timothee Chalamet finds company in Indian girl on a three-hour flight; fan writes detailed account on Twitter

Ever wondered what you would do if you discovered a celebrity was sitting next to you on a flight? What questions would you pose to him/her? Will you ask for an autograph, the old-fashioned way or pull out your cellphone for a selfie? Well, one such fan moment happened for 23-year-old Alankrutha who found herself next to Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet during a three-hour flight this week. She did not expect to be seated next to the Oscar-nominated actor. The two ended up talking and chatted about popular television show The Office, Chalamet's height, and his films. She later took to Twitter to share every detail of their conversation.

Y’all nbd just sat next to @RealChalamet on a 3 hour flight and we CHATTED FOR AN HOUR NBD I AM SUPER CALM RIGHT NOW AS EVERYONE CAN TELL — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Working on 4 hours of sleep, I am ready to tell everyone how I met Timotheé Chalamet and how we are (probably) friends now?!?!? pic.twitter.com/YVceaTjqx4 — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

SO I enter the flight and see a tall, lanky dude in front of me wearing a hoodie and both of us are the only ones w/o overhead space to keep our bags and I look up to see an actual angel and alarm bells in my head go off immediately pic.twitter.com/xVXEwcrdGk — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

flight takes off and head is exploding bc I *had* to know who this dude so 30 mins into the flight, I work up the courage and nudge him and ask “hey you look exactly like timothee Chalamet” to which he smiles and says “I GET THAT A LOT” pic.twitter.com/SaEpjOqOBE — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

So I figured he didn’t want to be disturbed and things I did in the process- ate a sandwich, peed twice, kept stealing glances at him and 1.5 hours in, he asked me when the flight was going to land and I couldn’t hold it in and said “I KNOW U R TIMOTHEE” pic.twitter.com/fixN4Z9X4G — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

HE LAUGHED AND SAID “AYYY YES IT IS, HI I AM TIMOTHEE” and shook my hands and at this point I was basically shook/ stunned and I couldn’t process anything pic.twitter.com/nYXovxWM4s — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

List of actual questions my dumb bitch mind asked him that he answered super patiently:

1. Why are you sitting in economy class (he laughed and said how dare you)

2. Have you met Beyoncé (he has not)

3. How is Steve carrell (he said he’s amazing and offered to FaceTime him!!) — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

List of words that escaped my mouth:

1: I googled your height

2. Pls see my friend’s (@amyoosed)twitter dp, it is ur face

3. I have stalked ur Wiki page (got a hi 5 for this)

4. Are u going to the oscars

5. Your introductory scene in lady bird kills me tho ur a D bag in it — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

What shocks me the most is this dude wanted to know about me. He asked me what I do, what project management is about (literally who cares timothee), where I grew up and PRONOUNCED MY NAME RIGHT pic.twitter.com/Z57pj2T2SS — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

the BEST discussion we had was about THE OFFICE and which episode we love ( I said dinner party represent) and we discussed the show and at this point I’m like is my life real, is this a fever dream pic.twitter.com/sbM24ctSKF — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

And whenever he asks me about my life, I’m like !!!!!!! Why do you want to know about an IDIOT like me!!!!! He asks about India, name drops armie hammer (ofc why wouldn’t he) and tells me about his life growing up and how he got into films — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

And all his questions were super sincere and genuine and he KEPT high fiving/ friendly nudging and while my heart was exploding, I also spoke to him like I would to a friend only bc he made me feel so comfortable! pic.twitter.com/7vQhTQjItD — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

ANYWAY after a good conversation he went back to his music, and I went back to kicking myself hard for actually having held a good conversion with an pure soul pic.twitter.com/zYtlOo8Aw4 — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

The flight landed, we spoke for a bit about his upcoming films, he wished me luck for my career (Idc about my career at this point) and also told me I was the *only* one in his entire journey who recognised him and asks if I want a pic and I oblige graciously w/o any frills pic.twitter.com/NMGjKVKvDQ — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Actual gif of me walking out of the flight as Timothee, my new best friend says bye and leaves. pic.twitter.com/uXRc9nMqTJ — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

MORAL OF THE STORY- if you work hard enough and never leave your house, you might stumble upon @RealChalamet on a flight and proceed to ask him who the most famous celeb on his phone is. *THE END* — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Major things I forgot to mention:

1. When the stewardess offered him flight pretzels & orange juice, he scarfed them down in < 20 secs like he hadn’t eaten in 48 hours

2. He asked if I was expecting him to be taller or shorter- I said shorter (shut up @ me)

3. He loves easy A — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Idk how one can be this terrible at taking selfies but look out world here I come. Anyway idc just look at his face, this experience has been beautiful and he’s a very nice person (and we might be friends but idkkkkk) pic.twitter.com/yhdEF08pUz — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 17:01:31 IST