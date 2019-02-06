You are here:

Timothee Chalamet finds company in Indian girl on a three-hour flight; fan writes detailed account on Twitter

FP Staff

Feb 06, 2019 17:01:31 IST

Ever wondered what you would do if you discovered a celebrity was sitting next to you on a flight? What questions would you pose to him/her? Will you ask for an autograph, the old-fashioned way or pull out your cellphone for a selfie? Well, one such fan moment happened for 23-year-old Alankrutha who found herself next to Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet during a three-hour flight this week. She did not expect to be seated next to the Oscar-nominated actor. The two ended up talking and chatted about popular television show The Office, Chalamet's height, and his films. She later took to Twitter to share every detail of their conversation.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 17:01:31 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Shareworthy , Timothée Chalamet

also see

Gwyneth Paltrow sued by Utah-based doctor for $3.1 million over hit-and-run ski crash from 2016

Gwyneth Paltrow sued by Utah-based doctor for $3.1 million over hit-and-run ski crash from 2016

Prateik Babbar marries girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow; reception to be held in Mumbai on 25 January

Prateik Babbar marries girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow; reception to be held in Mumbai on 25 January

Zootopia-themed land to open in Shanghai Disneyland after groundbreaking run of animated film in China

Zootopia-themed land to open in Shanghai Disneyland after groundbreaking run of animated film in China