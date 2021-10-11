Directed by Paul King, Timothee Chalamet is all set to star in Wonka, detailing the origin story of the fictitious candy maker.

Actor Timothee Chalamet has shared his first look as Willy Wonka, on Sunday.

Chalamet shared a photo from his upcoming movie Wonka which shows the actor in a chocolate brown top hat and a crushed velvet raspberry topcoat, an attire similar to the one worn in the 1971 movie, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.

Chalamet is all set to star in the prequel film Wonka which is said to be about the fictitious candy maker’s life.

Sharing his first look on Instagram, the actor wrote, “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last…. WONKA”.

The actor has also posted a glimpse of Willy Wonka’s walking cane. The cane – made of wood and brass and the top opening fixed with a purple and red wrapped up present, looked magnificent while adding to the mysterious charm of Wonka’s eccentric personality.

The 25-year-old actor’s fans went into a frenzy as they saw the first glimpse of the actor. Some wrote, ‘I am so excited’ in the comment section while others were anticipating the release of the film by asking the actor about the premiere date.

Celebrities also displayed their excitement on the post with Zendaya writing, “Absolutely” and Aaron Paul commenting a huge, “YESSSSSS” beneath the picture.

Directed by Paul King, the story of Wonka revolves around young Willy Wonka and his adventurous world before the famous chocolate factory had opened. The story is also co-written by King and made by the entertainment conglomerate, Warner Bros Pictures.

Famous novelist Roald Dahl made the character of Willy Wonka famous with his work, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Later on, the character was celebrated onscreen by Gene Wilder in 1971 and by Johnny Depp’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005.