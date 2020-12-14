Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet celebrates New York City, performs with Pete Davidson on his Saturday Night Live debut

While Timothée Chalamet hosted the weekend episode, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band appeared as the musical guest.

FP Staff December 14, 2020 11:25:28 IST
Timothée Chalamet celebrates New York City, performs with Pete Davidson on his Saturday Night Live debut

Timothée Chalamet, in his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, sung an ode to New York City, palled around with Pete Davidson in a number of sketches throughout the evening and performed a goofy impersonation of Harry Styles. While Chalamet hosted the 12 December episode, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band appeared as the musical guest.

The episode was dominated with holiday-themed sketches. In his opening monologue, Chalamet touched on growing up in New York and recalled his memories during Christmas. Later, Davidson joined him at the piano to share his memories of Staten Island Christmases. “No matter where I go, I’ll always be a New York City kid at heart,” Chalamet said. The duo also paired up as a couple of incomprehensible white TikTok rappers and then identical moustachioed sportscasters/conspiracy theorists.

In a sketch called "A Rona Family Christmas," Cecily Strong and Beck Bennett played anthropomorphized versions of the virus, and Chalamet played their screwup son who hadn’t infected anyone. For “Tiny Horse” sketch, Chalamet showed off his singing skills and serenaded a small horse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chalamet wore a Legendary Entertainment branded hoodie at the end of the show, leading to speculations if the actor was sending a message on behalf of the production company to WarnerMedia for its decision to send the big-budget sci-fi movie Dune to HBO Max on the same day it releases in theatres. The film is one of 17 films in Warner's 2021 slate that are receiving the same type of release.

“We’ve all been through a crazy year…we could do a little bit of kindness,” he said at the end of the show. “Every bit of kindness counts.”

Check out the videos here

 

Updated Date: December 14, 2020 11:25:28 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Godmothered movie review: Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher's Disney film brings much needed pre-Christmas positivity
Entertainment

Godmothered movie review: Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher's Disney film brings much needed pre-Christmas positivity

Godmothered is not the most innovative of fairy tale films, but it's funny, sweet, and rarely has a boring moment to spare.

Margot Robbie's production banner inks first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios
Entertainment

Margot Robbie's production banner inks first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment will create original television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Mank movie review: David Fincher’s Netflix film is a deeply personal tale of a writer and his greatest work
Entertainment

Mank movie review: David Fincher’s Netflix film is a deeply personal tale of a writer and his greatest work

There is a romance to Mank that seems like a cinephile’s love letter to the motion picture, but it is tinged with the maturity of a seasoned artist.