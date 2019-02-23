You are here:

Time's Up CEO Lisa Borders resigned because of sexual misconduct allegations against son

The Associated Press

Feb 23, 2019 09:41:20 IST

Los Angeles: The gender equality initiative Time’s Up says its president and CEO resigned because of sexual misconduct allegations against her son.

Lisa Borders will be the first ever president and CEO of Time's Up. Image from Twitter.

Lisa Borders steps down as CEO of Time's Up. Image from Twitter.

The group on Friday, 22 February, issued a statement explaining why Lisa Borders stepped down from the organization that was formed last year in response to sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood. On Monday, Borders cited family issues but did not elaborate.

The group says allegations were made against Borders’ son in a private forum.

The Los Angeles Times reports a woman claims Borders’ son, Garry Bowden Jr., touched her inappropriately during a “healing session.”

His lawyer says Bowden gave the woman a healing massage that she had requested and showed The Times a text exchange in which the woman thanked him.

Borders became head of Time’s Up last year after being president of the WNBA.

