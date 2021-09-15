Directed by Madhuja Mukherjee, Deep6 is produced by Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri

Deep6 directed by Madhuja Mukherjee and produced by Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Pvt. Ltd., Avik Mukhopadhayay and Editfx Studios premiere screening at 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which will take place from October 6 to 15, 2021!

The film will be screened under the ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section, which presents widespread themes and styles, and comprises the best and the new and exceptional films by Asian cine-artistes.

Set in 2011 Kolkata, Deep6 stars Tillotama Shome, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sumeet Thakur, Maya Ghosh, Sumanta Mukherjee and Soumitra Chatterjee.

Sircar on having Deep6 premiere at the Busan festival said, “I am absolutely elated and honoured to have Deep6 premiere globally at the Busan Film festival, along with other luminary Indian and Asian cinema. I have known Madhuja for many years and it’s been a privilege to work with her and my close personal friend Avik Mukhopadhyay on this unique film. Ronnie and I are always looking to present evolved and out of the box content, and it was a great experience teaming up with people who share the same vision for Deep6.”

Director Madhuja describes it as a “battleground of love, death, despair and desire”. "It's an extraordinary story of an ordinary woman Mitul – played with great dynamism by Tillotama Shome – who strives to change things which appear fossilised.

“Amongst the many Kolkata chronicles, this is my story -- told from a woman’s point of view. At one level, it is a straightforward narrative about us – women – who shared a political dream and endured the intellectual big brothers; at another level, it progressively became an account about collective wants, dilemmas, oversights, vulnerabilities and the city neighbourhoods. It was a great experience teaming up with Shoojit and Ronnie for this film, looking forward to the premiere!” she adds.

Veteran late actor Soumitra Chatterjee also appears in an emblematic scene – making it one of his last and beguiling performances.