Actor Tillotama Shome in an interview with Firspost tells her experience of working for an audio show Sandman and how engaging the platform can get.

When screen gets exhausting audio shows can be a welcome change. Actor Tillotama Shome in conversation with Firstpost on working for the audio show Sandman. She found the experience to be absolutely delightful.

Tillotama says, “I had my secret moment where I told the Universe that this is what I really want to do. I made calls to a certain platform that do audio shows and this call came. So, I would say that I made it happen. In an audio show you have to just concentrate on one sense as an audience. But for an artiste the experience is completely different.

Tillotama narrates, “It was as difficult or easy as any other methods of understanding the character for acting. I feel it wasn’t any different because the body and mind dichotomy we are passed that and trying to separate the two doesn’t happen anymore. Even if the medium is audio, you don’t leave your body behind at home. You have to be physically present in the dubbing studio. So, all your senses are engaged. You have to be all in and you can’t just sit and sip coconut juice and play something else. I shot for it just the way I would have done with the camera on my face.”

Working for an audio show can be a solitary experience. It was lonely experience all the more for Tillotama because it was in the middle of pandemic. She says, “But I think it works for Calliope who is a prisoner. She is a prisoner and her rage has turned into dispel. So, I think it worked quite well for me.”

Tillotama enjoyed being in the studio alone with her character. Talking about her experience she says, “I liked the novelty of it because I haven’t done so much audio work and it was my first time. Talking about what made her take up the project Tillotama says, “Way before Sandman happened, I saw a Danish film by Gustav Möller called The Guilty. And it is about this emergency cop. Its thriller and it is nail biting and you are at the edge of your seat. And the film end and you never see the woman’s face who gives a call to the police man. And it is a complete twist of plot in the end. And the woman who you think is the victim is not really the victim at the end of the film.”

The team of Sandman did an exercise before the Audio show describing the woman in The Guilty and everyone’s description was different. Some saw her as really petite and helpless while some saw her as strongly built. Everyone voiced their fantasy on who this woman is based on her voice. And I came out of the room completely intoxicated by the power of this medium where which is the closest to reading a book. It seemed like a great resurgence of the joy of reading where you hear something and your mind puts visuals in front of you on what that voice triggers in you.

She adds, “I knew this is something I have to explore as an actor. I got so obsessed with that woman’s voice that I went online and stalked her. I stalked the filmmaker too. That’s when I realised the power of a performance that is not aided by visuals and hence the visual possibility is actually infinite. And when Sandman came I literally jumped on it.”

It is just the beginning and she thinks what Audible is doing by getting such a popular English show in a vernacular language is amazing. She believes, “For me what is exciting is that this could be really a good starting point to writing specifically for audio drama. I think the style of writing for an audio show is a processed drama which is a slow reveal.”

In an audio show you are not spoon-feeding everything and the writing is very evocative because you don’t see anybody and you only get to hear. She says, “I really look forward to where this can actually reach in our country and I wonder what a fantastic experience it would be for actors to try something like this and understand the craft.”

The radio shows died just like reading books. The audiovisual medium took up so much space that we completely forgot about the radio show. But with the audio shows gaining popularity in the country Tillotama is glad that it is revived now. She concludes by saying, “I am very curious about the kind of performances that will be asked for the actors to deliver and the kind of writing required for this very specific kind of storytelling. I definitely want to do more.”

