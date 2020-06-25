Tik Tok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide at age 16; fans and followers share condolences

TikTok star Siya Kakkar has allegedly died by suicide. She was 16-year-old. The news of Kakkar's death was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Posting about Kakkar's death on Instagram, the photographer wrote, "I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way."

Bhayani further said that surfing through her videos one can see she had good content. "It's really sad that she chose this path," he wrote before urging people to not take such a drastic step if they are feeling depressed.

The reason for Kakkar’s death is still not known.

Here is Bhayani’s post

According to a report in Free Press Journal, Kakkar has over 1,05,000 followers on Instagram and around 11 lakh followers on Tiktok. A number of Siya's fans took to social media to react to the news. Here's what they wrote:

Oh sad what is happing .. nw this little girl #siyakakkar .. popular #tiktalker why .. why ..why ..???? v v sad , why these children doesn’t think about their families..their love ones before taking this horifying step.. sad .my heartiest condolence n prayers for the family RIP https://t.co/rxdVfV7rR6 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) June 25, 2020

#I just checked her Instagram profile . She has uploaded a story just 21 hours before where she seems to be in a jolly mood . Can’t believe she took her own life . Unbelievable!! Rip #Siyakakkar pic.twitter.com/EuLKnFmzpW — fangirl_sonali07 (@sonalirout131) June 25, 2020

She was just 16, IDK why our youth is going to this direction? Suicide is not a solution #siyakakkar May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/eaYSgn1xC0 — Ashad_wakiii (@Ashad_wakiii) June 25, 2020

One of best tiktoker..#siyakakkar..committed suicide

2020 bss hogaya abb..

REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/IMDLuQdFCw — Amaan Tweets (@TweetsAmaan) June 25, 2020

A 16 year old tiktok star #siyakakkar committed suicide.. The reason is still unknown.. Her Fans are still shocked.. May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/R05mGdrhip — im_SiMMiiii❤ (@ISimmiiii) June 25, 2020

The news of Kakkar’s death comes days after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his Mumbai home on 14 June. The actor's team sent out a statement, confirming the news of his passing.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 17:20:29 IST

