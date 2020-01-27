You are here:

Tigmanshu Dhulia's niece allegedly harassed on a train, filmmaker says railway helpline numbers never responded

FP Staff

Jan 27, 2020 16:26:48 IST

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia reached out to help on social media after his niece was allegedly harassed on a train to Bengaluru on 26 January. In his tweet, Dhulia wrote that he reached out to the railways' helpline numbers, but never received a response.

Tigmanshu Dhulias niece allegedly harassed on a train, filmmaker says railway helpline numbers never responded

Tigmanshu Dhulia. Image via Facebook

Here is Dhulia's tweet

Several Twitter followers tried to help, even tagging the Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and other accounts associated with Indian Railways.

Here are some responses 

Dhulia eventually informed his followers that the law enforcement authorities had arrived and his niece was safe. Though he thanked the police, he did point out that helpline numbers were not useful at all.

Here are his follow-up tweets

The filmmaker's next project is a cop-dacoit drama based on the life and times of bandit Dadua. In 2019, he was a part of Out of Love, the Indian adaptation of the British series Doctor Foster. 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 16:26:48 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Indian Railways , Tigmanshu Dhulia

also see

Javed Akhtar reveals Shabana Azmi is stable and recovering after recent car accident, thanks well-wishers

Javed Akhtar reveals Shabana Azmi is stable and recovering after recent car accident, thanks well-wishers

Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor's sister and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law, passes away aged 71 after battle with cancer

Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor's sister and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law, passes away aged 71 after battle with cancer

Shershaah first look posters unveiled on Sidharth Malhotra's 35th birthday by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Shershaah first look posters unveiled on Sidharth Malhotra's 35th birthday by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions