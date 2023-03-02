Tigerians hail Tiger Shroff on his birthday- #NoOneLikeTiger trends on No.1 on social media
Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved and lauded action heroes of Bollywood. From his films to his real life, the superstar has always treated the audience with his mind blowing action sequences and stunts. Be it adults to youngsters to kids, Tiger enjoys a huge fan base in all age groups around the globe who never leaves a chance to shower their love on him. On the occasion of his birthday, the netizens flooded social media and made him trend with #NoOneLikeTiger.
Tiger Shroff fans are hailing him for being their youngest action superstar and years of doing that, and still no one else can do what he can, as they say that he is unmatchable in this space. From his dance moves to his action to his good looks and perfectly chiselled physique, the netizens are wishing the superstar on his birthday stating- #NoOneLikeTiger.
The mass hero of our industry and king of action #NoOneLikeTiger
— Shruti (@Shruti85_) March 2, 2023
#TigerShroff‘s Bday #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff #NoOneLikeTiger pic.twitter.com/CS18g2MPkQ
— #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff (@tiger_ka_akhtar) March 2, 2023
Wow my Fav Hero Birthday.. Have A Blessed Day#NoOneLikeTiger pic.twitter.com/BgUGNRPGRq
— Natasha (@Itz_Natasha_) March 2, 2023
Happy Birthday to our star @iTIGERSHROFF 🔥 Really there is #NoOneLikeTiger ❤️ He amazes everyone pic.twitter.com/3va2AK2MzD
— Sandeep kishore 🇮🇳 (@sandeepkishore_) March 2, 2023
While Tiger Shroff has always proved his mettle as the youngest action superstar in his films, he is all set to take it to another level in the future with films like Ganapath – Part 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this year.
