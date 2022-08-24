Dharma Productions said Screw Dheela is postponed because of date issues and stated, 'Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an amazing relationship.'

Dharma Productions excuses tidbits about Screw Dheela being retired. Tiger Shroff starrer Screw Dheela is one of the most anticipated films. It includes the Telugu star Rashmika Mandanna in the cast as well. Recently, it was said the Shashank Khaitan-helmed film was allegedly put on the back-burner. Knowing this turn of events, Dharma Productions has now formally released a statement.

Dharma Productions said Screw Dheela is postponed because of date issues and stated, "Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an amazing relationship. Aside from Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff to team up with Dharma Productions for another monstrous activity film. Screw Dheela is postponed because of date issues, shoot to initiate later one year from now."

This is Shashank Khaitan's second film that has been deferred to 2023. Prior, his Bedhadak, featuring Shanaya Kapoor, Lajshya, and Gurfateh Pirzada was likewise pushed. There were reports that even Bedhadak has been racked, however, later the creators explained that it has been delayed to right on time one year from now..

In the mean time, Shashank Khaitan is anticipating the arrival of Govinda Naam Mera. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it should raise a ruckus around town separates June this year, in any case, has been delayed. The producers have not yet reported the new delivery date of it yet.

To the extent that Tiger Shroff's plan for getting work done is known, the entertainer has Ganapath-Part 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan arranged ahead. While the previous is scheduled to deliver on Christmas this year, the last option will stir things up around town screens on Christmas 2023.

