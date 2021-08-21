Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is billed as a futuristic action film and also stars Kriti Sanon

Actor Tiger Shroff's futuristic action film Ganapath will have a theatrical release next year on 23 December.

The actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the action-packed thriller, to be directed by Queen helmer by Vikas Bahl. The film features Shroff's Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

After the announcement of the film's release date, Shroff said, "Ganapath has been one of my most ambitious and challenging project. This one truly is going to challenge me to an extreme level in terms of action as well the idea is to take the bar a lot higher for myself and Ganpath is just the right vehicle to express a new action for our audiences here."

Bahl in a press release says, “If nervousness and excitement leads to a great final output then I want a bit more of both". He adds, "There are a few hurdles given the pandemic situation worldwide but we have a great team and there is immense excitement. Tiger keeps setting the benchmarks for us and Jackky is the Adrenalin running in our system.”

The movie, produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.

Kalki Koechlin's graphic book on motherhood to come out on 27 September

Actor Kalki Koechlin's debut book as an author, an illustrated non-fiction account of motherhood titled Elephant In The Womb, will release on 27 September.

Illustrated by Ukrainian artist Valeriya Polyanychko, the graphic book will be published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

Koechlin, who welcomed her daughter with partner, classical musician Guy Hershberg, in February last year, shared the release date and cover of her graphic narrative on her Instagram page.

A combination of personal essays and think-pieces, the book is a "candid, funny and relatable" account talking about pregnancy and parenting for mothers, expectant mothers, and "anyone even thinking about motherhood".

The book was announced in May this year.

Kangana Ranaut begins filming for Tejas

Kangana Ranaut has begun shooting of her next film Tejas, where she plays an IAF pilot.

Excited to be a part of a film that celebrates women in uniform, Kangana had earlier said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.”

Ranaut also has Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and a film on Indira Gandhi in her pipeline.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)