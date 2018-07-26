Tiger Shroff’s doppelganger from Assam on social media fame: 'Feels good, but I'm known by his name, not mine'

One of Bollywood's nu-age star kids, actor Tiger Shroff is known for his dance moves and agility now has a real-life body double. Pictures of junior Shroff's doppelganger have been doing rounds on the internet who resembles his former hairstyle, the well-toned body and sharp jawline. The lookalike has been identified as a fitness enthusiast, David Saharia from Assam. His social media is filled with photos of his ripped body with a babyface, a look Tiger once known for.

In a conversation with IBTimes India, he said "Initially, it was really exciting because everyone was appreciating for my looks and I felt really good. Even now I feel good but they just know me by his name not mine. Feel bad about it sometimes, but it’s okay."

David aims at creating his own identity and living off as a carbon copy of Tiger Shroff — "I take it as a positive thing. Currently, I am working in the Assamese film industry so that I can make my own name and people would know exactly who I am."

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 16:16 PM