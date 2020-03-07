Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 becomes highest opener of this year; here are records the action drama missed breaking
Tiger Shroff's star power has driven Baaghi 3 to a promising start at the box office, despite odds stacked up against its business. Moreover, it has also been panned by critics.
The biggest opener of 2020
The film made Rs 17.50 crore at the ticketing counters, becoming the biggest opener of 2020 yet. It has bested Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Imtiaz Ali's rejigged Love Aaj Kal has nabbed the position of the third-highest opening film with Rs 12.40 crore, followed by Street Dancer 3D (Rs 10.26 crore) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Rs 9.55 crore).
Check out the figures here
⭐️ #CoronaVirus scare
⭐️ #Pre-#Holi dull phase
⭐️ #Examination period
Yet, #Baaghi3 takes a big start on Day 1... Emerges biggest opener of 2020 [so far]... Fifth film of #TigerShroff to open in double digits... Single screens excel, plexes decent... Fri ₹ 17.50 cr. #India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2020
Top 5 *Day 1* biz - 2020 releases...
1. #Baaghi3 ₹ 17.50 cr
2. #Tanhaji ₹ 15.10 cr
3. #LoveAajKal ₹ 12.40 cr
4. #StreetDancer3D ₹ 10.26 cr
5. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan ₹ 9.55 cr#India biz. #Hindi films.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2020
Tiger Shroff's third-highest opening movie Baaghi 3 is now Shroff's third-highest opening film ever, behind Yash Raj Films' War (Rs 53.35 crore) and the franchise predecessor Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore). Since War also starred another mainstream actor, Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 is Shroff's second-highest solo film. The collections of his other films are Student of The Year 2 (Rs 12.06 crore), A Flying Jatt (Rs 7.10 crore), Munna Michael (Rs 6.65 crore), and Heropanti (Rs 6.63 crore). Here are the figures
#TigerShroff versus #TigerShroff... *Day 1* biz... 2019: #War ₹ 53.35 cr [Wed; #GandhiJayanti holiday]. Costarring #HrithikRoshan 2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr [#GoodFriday holiday] 2020: #Baaghi3 ₹ 17.50 cr 2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 12.06 cr 2016: #Baaghi ₹ 11.94 cr contd... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2020
#TigerShroff versus #TigerShroff... *Day 1* biz... 2016: #AFlyingJatt ₹ 7.10 cr [Thu; #Janmashtami holiday] 2017: #MunnaMichael ₹ 6.65 cr 2014: #Heropanti ₹ 6.63 cr#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2020
Second-highest franchise opener
The Ahmed Khan-directorial, starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, also became the second-highest opener in the franchise, followed by Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore).
#Baaghi franchise... *Day 1* biz...
⭐️ [2020] #Baaghi3 ₹ 17.50 cr
⭐️ [2018] #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr
⭐️ [2016] #Baaghi ₹ 11.94 cr#India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2020
Potential roadblocks in the box office results
Trade analysts state the high-octane action drama fared well regardless of being released during the board examination month, the coronavirus scare, and the pre-Holi lull period. They added the film recorded higher footfalls at the single screens. However, the film was a decent performer in the multiplexes as well.
The revenge drama also features Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.
Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 15:06:29 IST