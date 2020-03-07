Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 becomes highest opener of this year; here are records the action drama missed breaking

Tiger Shroff's star power has driven Baaghi 3 to a promising start at the box office, despite odds stacked up against its business. Moreover, it has also been panned by critics.

The biggest opener of 2020

The film made Rs 17.50 crore at the ticketing counters, becoming the biggest opener of 2020 yet. It has bested Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Imtiaz Ali's rejigged Love Aaj Kal has nabbed the position of the third-highest opening film with Rs 12.40 crore, followed by Street Dancer 3D (Rs 10.26 crore) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Rs 9.55 crore).

Check out the figures here

⭐️ #CoronaVirus scare

⭐️ #Pre-#Holi dull phase

⭐️ #Examination period

Yet, #Baaghi3 takes a big start on Day 1... Emerges biggest opener of 2020 [so far]... Fifth film of #TigerShroff to open in double digits... Single screens excel, plexes decent... Fri ₹ 17.50 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2020

Tiger Shroff's third-highest opening movie Baaghi 3 is now Shroff's third-highest opening film ever, behind Yash Raj Films' War (Rs 53.35 crore) and the franchise predecessor Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore). Since War also starred another mainstream actor, Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 is Shroff's second-highest solo film. The collections of his other films are Student of The Year 2 (Rs 12.06 crore), A Flying Jatt (Rs 7.10 crore), Munna Michael (Rs 6.65 crore), and Heropanti (Rs 6.63 crore). Here are the figures

Second-highest franchise opener

The Ahmed Khan-directorial, starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, also became the second-highest opener in the franchise, followed by Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore).

Potential roadblocks in the box office results

Trade analysts state the high-octane action drama fared well regardless of being released during the board examination month, the coronavirus scare, and the pre-Holi lull period. They added the film recorded higher footfalls at the single screens. However, the film was a decent performer in the multiplexes as well.

The revenge drama also features Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

