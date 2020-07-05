Tiger Shroff weighs on the nepotism debate, says there is 'added pressure in being a star's son'

Tiger, who is the son of actor Jackie Shroff, says that while those who are from the film industry have it easier than the outsiders to grab initial attention, the expectations from them add more pressure.

With Bollywood engrossed currently within the nepotism debate, which found renewed vigour post the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, many artistes with film backgrounds have come forward to share their take on the issue.

Tiger, son of actor Jackie Shroff, says while life is easier for people from the film industry, it also “doubles the effort” to emerge from the filmy family shadow.

"Being my father's son, there's an added pressure of being a star's son. People think it's very easy for us. I won't lie, in a way to get a little attention it helps. It's easier for people who are from the film industry but it's double the effort to make it on our own. I managed to get out of my father's shadow," quotes Hindustan Times as reported by Indo Asian News Service.



Shroff further spoke of his childhood and has opened up how on parent's reaction to social media trolls during the initial phase of his career.

He adds that his father has been in this industry for 30 odd years and has experienced the highs and lows of the industry. The Baaghi actor says that his father "protected" him from that from a very young age but now that he is out there in the open, he "has become an easy target."

The actor says that while he enjoys some of the memes made on his he often gets back to the trolls with his work.

Shroff was last seen in the action-thriller film Baaghi 3 with Sharddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Jackie Shroff also had a cameo in the film.

