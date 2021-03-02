Tiger Shroff turns 31: Father Jackie, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday extend birthday wishes on social media

On Tiger Shroff's 31st birthday,t birthday, his mother Ayesha Shroff, Sudheer Babu, and Jackky Bhagnani also wished the actor.

Tiger Shroff celebrates his 31st birthday on Tuesday, 2 March. The actor, who was last seen in the 2020 film Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor, debuted in 2014 with the film Heropanti. As soon as the clock struck midnight, birthday wishes started pouring in for the actor. Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani took to Instagram and wished ‘the casanova’ on his birthday.

Tiger’s father actor Jackie Shroff picked an adorable picture of the birthday boy for the occasion. The 64-year-old actor can be seen tying the shoelaces of his son in the throwback photo. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Jackie posted a heart emoji.

The mother of the Heropanti star, Ayesha Shroff also posted several photos of Tiger, some from his childhood and wished a very happy birthday to the “kindest, gentlest, most positive, hardworking and downright decent to the core boy”.

Krishna Shroff also took the video and photo-sharing app and posted a story for Tiger. Calling him her ‘bestest friend forever,’ Krishna wished her elder brother on his birthday.

Tiger’s Student of the Year 2 co-star Ananya Panday posted a picture of the two from a dance performance for the special day. Ananya debuted in Bollywood opposite Tiger with SOTY 2.

Actor Jackky Bhagnani also dropped a picture with Tiger to make the day special for the birthday boy. Jackky said that Tiger is a determined and hard-working person. He added that the actor is looking forward to his journey together with Tiger. The two will be starring together in the film Ganapath.

Telugu star Sudheer Babu also wished Tiger.

