Actor Tiger Shroff who made his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti, tells fans that the stunts for Heropanti 2 were difficult to perform.

On April 29th, 2022, Bollywood's most anticipated film Heropanti 2 will be released. Tiger Shroff, who made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014, will star alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a sequel.

With many fans anticipating the film's debut, the filmmakers have offered a behind-the-scenes look at the action sequences. Heropanti 2 was shot in a variety of locales throughout the world, so it's no surprise that the action film will take us on a journey. The BTS sequence delves into the fundamentals of the entire process, with Tiger performing fight and action sequences under Ahmed Khan's supervision.

Tiger can be seen straining his limits in the BTS while filming one of the most difficult moments. "It was quite uncomfortable for me," Tiger stated when questioned about his experience. During the shoot, I had everything on my body, from dust to heat. Despite the problems in execution, we obtained a fantastic shot, which I am grateful for because I have never done anything like this before."

He also discussed the action photo he took on a moving train while performing a dangerous stunt. "The surface was really slick, the train was moving, and I had to posture like a hero," the celebrity explained. I wouldn't say it was simple to accomplish."

'Heropanti 2' presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music for the film is given by Oscar-winning singer A R Rahman.

