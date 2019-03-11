Tiger Shroff says he would love to do comedy films but 'right now it is not my cup of tea'

Tiger Shroff, who has made his mark with action entertainers like the Baaghi series and Heropanti, recently confessed that he can't see himself doing a comedy film.

However, at a media interaction, Tiger confirmed that he doesn't intend on sticking to one genre. "I never thought about going with one genre. I'm very grateful and blessed for what I've achieved through my films but I'm not planning to be choosy. I see the script in totality, be it an action or a romantic film. My criteria is, what's the story? What's the purpose and emotions of the film?" he said.

Tiger further said that he doesn't choose actions films because it is a safe bet. "If I'm doing an action film that doesn't mean I have to do action unnecessarily. The action is just a decoration. What is the reason behind his fight? Is he fighting for himself or for somebody else? What's is the message? I've had to look after all these things".

Tiger Shroff's next film is Student of the Year 2 and then he will kick start Baaghi 3. "People are saying that the action in Baaghi 3 will be on another level, indeed it will be, but the purpose and the emotion should be strong enough too. The reason is equally important, so I believe in the script not in a genre".

When he was asked about comedies, he said, "I would love to do a comedy film, but right now it is not my cup of tea". He concluded with a smile.

