Sajid Nadiadwala brings Tiger Shroff’s musical chops to a feature film with Heropanti 2.

Sajid Nadiadwala launched Tiger Shroff as an actor in his big Bollywood debut Heropanti and will now launch him as a singer in a feature film with Heropanti 2. While Tiger, the youngest action superstar in the country, made headlines for his singles ‘Unbelievable’ and the Punjabi-English single 'Poori Gal Baat', it will be for the very first time that the multi-talented star lends his voice for a feature film track.

Titled ‘Miss Hairan’, the song is composed by maestro A R Rahman, lyrics by Mehboob, choreographed by Ahmed Khan & Rahul Shetty and sung by Tiger Shroff & Nisa Shetty. It’s a special moment for the producer who introduced the world to the massive potential the star showed in his very first film and is now all set to treat them to his singing debut in a film, which also happens to be the sequel of his Launchpad.

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.