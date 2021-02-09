Tiger Shroff leaves fans guessing after sharing glimpse of female lead for Ganapath

After Tiger Shroff shared the new teaser of Ganapath Part I, most fans guessed that the female lead could be Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, or Kriti Sanon

Tiger Shroff is excited for his upcoming project Ganapath that is set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world. The actor has now shared a sneak-peek into the female protagonist for the film.

Taking to his social media handle, Tiger posted a short video of the actress and promised fans that her name will be unveiled on 10 February. In the clip, the woman can be seen posing on a motorbike as the camera zooms in on her. While she is donning a black combat gear, her face is covered with a helmet and her black locks fly past her.

In the caption, Tiger wrote that the actress was going to turn around and reveal her face at 10.40 am on Wednesday, 10 February.

Fans immediately rose to the occasion and began guessing the actress from the little bit of what can be seen of her face. Most guesses had Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani in the top race.

#Ganapath kon hai ye vo actress — tigershroff_warriors (@Mylovetiger1) February 9, 2021

#Ganapath kya lgta hai kon hai?? Shraddha ya disha m se ek lg rhii mjhe to guess #tigerians — Tigerian Akhtar (@tigerian_akhtar) February 9, 2021

Soon, the majority vote shifted towards Kriti Sanon with fans suggesting that Kriti was going to finally pair up with Tiger after the duo debuted in Bollywood together with Heropanti.

A report by Bollywood Hungama also stated that Ganapath Part I will see Kriti play the female lead. The report based its information upon the teaser clip released.

While fans and critics alike will have to wait till the reveal to be sure, the teasers and motion posters of Ganapath have managed to match the pulse of the audience.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the action thriller will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. The movie will be the first installment of a franchise and it will be released in 2022.