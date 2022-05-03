Tiger Shroff opens up on the prep he's undertaking for his next, Read on!

Rightly hailed as the 'Action star' of the industry, Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for 3 action films, which require to get him in a certain physicality.

Speaking about it, Tiger shares, “I’m currently preparing for a very challenging and interesting schedule planned for Ganapath. It needs me to get into a certain kind of physicality, for which I'm currently training."

He further adds, "Post that, we get into the prep for Rambo, which is very different from what is being done in Ganapath. And then, I will get into Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay sir, and I'm really looking forward to it.”

Tiger Shroff is all set to charm the audience with his upcoming movies. Known for his charming smile and amazing dance moves, Tiger has a great fan following. From being directed by famous filmmakers to performing in music videos for well-known production houses, Tiger has been doing it all.

He will be next seen in, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Rambo and Ganapath.

