Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani booked for violating pandemic norms by roaming at public place
Tiger Shroff was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason, police officials said
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were booked on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public place without a valid reason, Mumbai Police confirmed.
Shroff was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason.
As per reports, the police found that the two actors were out for a drive.
"A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC," the official said, adding it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.
See the tweet
In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by
Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
