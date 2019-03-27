Tiffany Haddish to curate diverse stand-up specials for Netflix's upcoming comedy series They Ready

Tiffany Haddish is all set to partner up with Netflix to produce a new stand-up comedy series.

The series titled Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, will have executive producers and fellow comedian Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz, whose Push It Productions was behind the 2014 revival of NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

OK LISTEN UP: @tiffanyhaddish is about to introduce you to six of your new *favorite* comedians in Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, a new standup series produced by Tiffany, @iamwandasykes and Page Hurwitz. And yeah, we're ready. pic.twitter.com/v5UubomsBr — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 26, 2019

The series They Ready aims to bring forth a diverse group of women, people of color and LGBTQ performers. It will feature six up-and-coming stand-up comedians personally picked by Haddish to do half-hour specials each.

The title of her upcoming comedy series calls back to the Girls Trip (2017) breakout star’s She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood, which debuted on Showtime shortly after her first ever film’s release.

“I am introducing six of my favorite comedians," said Haddish. "In my eyes, they are superstars — the epitome of They Ready."

Haddish has a history with all six having worked together in stand-up shows and on Television. The six comedians chosen include Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe and Marlo Williams.

After her debut role in Girls Trip she appeared in films such as Night School and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. She currently stars in the TBS series The Last OG opposite Tracy Morgan and the upcoming Netflix animated series Tuca and Bertie, for which she is also an executive producer.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 13:30:55 IST