You are here:

Tiffany Haddish roped in to executive produce upcoming HBO comedy series Unsubscribed

Actor Tiffany Haddish has been roped in to executive produce a comedy series, titled Unsubscribed.

The series is in development at HBO, Variety reported.

The show comes from writers and executive producers Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson.

Unsubscribed will explore female blackness, beauty and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram revolution.

This is Roquemore's debut as a writer; she is known primarily for her acting work in The Mindy Project and I'm Dying Up Here.

It is also Haddish's first project under her first-look deal with HBO.

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 18:37 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 18:37 PM