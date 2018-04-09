You are here:

Tiffany Haddish roped in to executive produce upcoming HBO comedy series Unsubscribed

PTI

Apr,09 2018 18:37:54 IST

Actor Tiffany Haddish has been roped in to executive produce a comedy series, titled Unsubscribed.

The series is in development at HBO, Variety reported.

The show comes from writers and executive producers Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson.

Tiffany Haddish/Image from Twitter.

Unsubscribed will explore female blackness, beauty and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram revolution.

This is Roquemore's debut as a writer; she is known primarily for her acting work in The Mindy Project and I'm Dying Up Here.

It is also Haddish's first project under her first-look deal with HBO.

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 18:37 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 18:37 PM

