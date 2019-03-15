Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong's Netflix animated comedy series Tuca & Bertie to release on 3 May

The first season of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong's adult animated comedy series Tuca & Bertie will stream on 3 May on Netflix. The streaming giant recently released a trailer of show created by Lisa Hanawalt and the makers behind Bojack Horseman. Besides brief glimpses from the show, the video also has plenty of behind-the-scenes sequences.

The show follows two best friends Tuca (voiced by Tiffany), a toucan and Bertie (Ali), who share an apartment. "In a lot of ways, it kind of does mirror us because Tiffany’s, like, out there and about and is fun and is not repressed. And I’m kind of a recluse and I’m a homebody. I’m, like, the boring person who’s at home with my husband and my kids," says Ali.

"This is about a friendship between 30-year-old old bird women. I want women in the real world to it, even though they aren't bird people," explains Hanawalt in the first look trailer.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show is one of the first animated comedy series by a female showrunner that is made for women.

Besides, Tiffany and Ali, Steven Yeun will feature on the ten episode show as Bertie's boyfriend. Nicole Byer, John Early, Reggie Watts, Richard E Grant, Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler, Tessa Thompson are also part of Tuca & Bertie's voice cast.

