As the ongoing Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strike keeps a lot of talent away from promoting their films, the Toronto International Film Festival or TIFF is leaning on other film industries, including India’s, to bring the star power this year. TIFF, regarded as the world’s largest public film festival, returns to Toronto for its 48th edition this week, and runs Sept 7-17, 2023. In an interview, TIFF’s CEO Cameron Bailey said, “Most of our lineup is independent and international…so we’ve got people like Andy Lau, Anil Kapoor and others who are coming to town with entirely independent and international films and they’re not affected by the strike.”

India has a large and varied presence at TIFF this year. The raunchy Bollywood comedy Thank You For Coming will have its world premiere at TIFF as a Gala Presentation, and among those coming to Toronto to promote it are lead actress Bhumi Pednekar and some of her co-stars. Anil Kapoor is one of the producers, and also has a supporting role in the film.

Another big banner Indian film that will premiere at TIFF this year is martial arts thriller KILL, produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Set aboard the Rajdhani Express, the film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is only the second Indian film to be part of TIFF’s Midnight Madness section, which as the name suggests, is the festival’s chills and thrills corner. In an interview, the programmer of Midnight Madness, Peter Kuplowsky said, “What I love about KILL is that it…just gets straight into the proceedings. There’s a very simple setup and the characters are all well drawn and very clear what their wants and their ambitions are, and then they’re all collided on this vehicle and it’s just off to the races. The action starts and it does not let up to the very end.”

Filmmaker Kiran Rao returns to TIFF for the world premiere of her latest film Laapataa Ladies, titled Lost Ladies for the festival. The comedy involves two rural brides who are accidentally swapped before their big day, resulting in a riot of mistaken identities. TIFF programmer Robyn Citizen calls the film at once a comedy of errors and a feminist coming-of-age tale and says, “Rao’s charming, whimsical hoot untangles its labyrinthine web of kinships with a surprising depth and an endearing hilarity.”

Regional cinema is represented by the Marathi film Sthal or A Match, directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar. His debut feature follows a young, rural woman who yearns to be independent but is forced to endure the absurd demands made by potential suitors for an arranged marriage. Meenakshi Shedde, TIFF’s Senior Programme Advisor-South Asia, told Firstpost that Somalkar “shot the film in Dongargaon, Chandrapur, in interior Maharashtra, in the home he was born, drawing from family experiences”.

Two films at TIFF this year have Indians as the protagonists but span international borders. Acclaimed director Tarsem Singh will bring Dear Jassi for its world premiere. The film set in India, recreates the notorious case of Indo-Canadian Jassi, who was murdered over two decades ago by her relatives for marrying a rickshaw driver in Punjab against her family’s wishes. And Yellow Bus is a film from the UAE by an American director, about the traumatic experience of an Indian immigrant family in the Gulf. Tannishtha Chatterjee returns to TIFF with this film as the mother who fights for justice for her young daughter left to die in a school bus in the searing desert heat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Bailey (@cameronpbailey)

Documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan will also return to TIFF with his latest film Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, a portrait of his parents during India’s independence movement.

Summing up India’s presence at TIFF this year, Bailey said, “I love the range and diversity of the Indian film line-up this year. This is the product of many years’ work inviting films from a wide range of filmmakers and regions in India, and then to have some of these filmmakers come back with their new films because they know they have a receptive audience here.”

TIFF is often labelled a tastemaker for the Oscars, as many of the films that create a buzz with audiences here have gone on to win Best Picture Oscars, including Slumdog Millionaire and The King’s Speech.