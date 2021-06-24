The Toronto International Film Festival will also host an IMAX screening of Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake following its venice Film Festival premiere

The Toronto International Film Festival is planning an extensive in-person festival in September, a year after turning to virtual red carpets and outdoor screenings because of the pandemic.

Festival organisers announced Wednesday that the 45th edition of TIFF will take place 9-18 September and return to in-person screenings in many of its usual downtown Toronto venues, like the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, and the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Organisers acknowledged those plans are hopeful and dependent on improving health conditions. Canada’s reopening has gone slower in the United States and Europe. Indoor dining in Ontario is still not allowed. Last week, Canada announced that nonessential travel from the US would remain prohibited until at least 21 July. But after a slow start, vaccinations have sped up in Canada.

With those factors in mind, TIFF plans to go ahead with a hybrid model, including a robust digital platform that will be available across Canada.

“While the world is definitely moving towards a degree of normalcy, many of our industry and press colleagues may not be able to travel across international borders. In response, we have brought back the TIFF Digital Cinema Pro platform,” said Joana Vicente, co-head of the festival. “We believe that digital access is an important part of providing accessibility to audiences and will be vital to the future of film festivals. This inclusivity across all our offerings helps to ensure that, no matter where you are located, you can participate in the festival.”

The festival will announce its main lineup late next month, but it offered a sampling of some films to play at TIFF this year. Those include Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Tahir Rana’s Dionne Warwick; Don’t Make Me Over, and Alison Klayman’s Alanis Morissette documentary Jagged. The festival will also host an IMAX screening of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune to follow its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Anton Fuqua's crime thriller The Guilty, Celine Sciamma's French drama feature Petite Maman, Edgar Wright's twisty horror film Last Night in Soho were also announced among the 12 new titles including in this year's film schedule.

Other films in the 2021 official selection slate are Le Bal des Folles by Melanie Laurent, Benediction by Terence Davies, Charlotte by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana, Lakewood by Philip Noyce, Night Raiders by Danis Goulet, and The Starling by Theodore Melfi.

