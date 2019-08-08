TIFF 2019 Platform line-up unveiled; Julie Delpy's My Zoe, Alice Winocour's Proxima among films set for world premiere

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced the fifth edition of its Platform lineup. Created to specifically bolster lesser-known, original names in international cinema, this director-driven section in the festival will showcase 10 features which include the world premieres of films by Julie Delpy, Alice Winocour, and Anthony Chen, reports IndieWire. It will also have debuts by Darius Marder (Sound of Metal) and David Zonana (Workforce).

The films this year belong to different parts of the world including Europe, Latin America, East Asia, and the US, with 40 percent women directors selected in the sidebar. Sarah Gavron’s Rocks is scheduled to open this section in the festival while the international premiere of Pietro Marcello’s Martin Eden will be the closing film.

Check out the announcement by TIFF

Below is the complete list of films

Anne at 13,000 ft, directed by Kazik Radwanski, World Premiere

Martin Eden, directed by Pietro Marcello, International Premiere Platform Closing Film

The Moneychanger (Así Habló El Cambista), directed by Federico Veiroj, World Premiere

My Zoe, directed by Julie Delpy, World Premiere

Proxima, directed by Alice Winocour, World Premiere

Rocks, directed by Sarah Gavron, World Premiere Platform Opening Film

The Sleepwalkers (Los Sonámbulos), directed by Paula Hernández, World Premiere

Sound of Metal, directed by Darius Marder, World Premiere

Wet Season, directed by Anthony Chen, World Premiere

Workforce (Mano De Obra), directed by David Zonana, World Premiere

TIFF 2019 runs 5-15 September in Toronto, Canada.

