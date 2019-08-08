TIFF 2019 Platform line-up unveiled; Julie Delpy's My Zoe, Alice Winocour's Proxima among films set for world premiere
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced the fifth edition of its Platform lineup. Created to specifically bolster lesser-known, original names in international cinema, this director-driven section in the festival will showcase 10 features which include the world premieres of films by Julie Delpy, Alice Winocour, and Anthony Chen, reports IndieWire. It will also have debuts by Darius Marder (Sound of Metal) and David Zonana (Workforce).
The films this year belong to different parts of the world including Europe, Latin America, East Asia, and the US, with 40 percent women directors selected in the sidebar. Sarah Gavron’s Rocks is scheduled to open this section in the festival while the international premiere of Pietro Marcello’s Martin Eden will be the closing film.
Check out the announcement by TIFF
⚡️ Directors' cinema now. Here's your #TIFF19 Platform lineup.https://t.co/GSJuctGDlO
— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 7, 2019
Our Closing Night Platform film is Pietro Marcello’s MARTIN EDEN, which follows a sailor trying to remake himself as a writer, starring Luca Marinelli, Carlo Cecchi, and Jessica Cressy. #TIFF19 https://t.co/mwH5ceaxGv pic.twitter.com/PxoDBEcKNH — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 7, 2019
David Zonana’s electric class-conscious drama WORKFORCE, starring Luis Alberti, Hugo Mendoza, Jonathan Sanchez, and Horacio Celestino. #TIFF19 https://t.co/tiDg3zsVYd pic.twitter.com/8zZ50LZ6uE
— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 7, 2019
Writer-director Anthony Chen’s highly anticipated second feature WET SEASON, starring Yann Yann Yeo, Koh Jia Ler, Christopher Lee, and Yang Shi Bin. #TIFF19 https://t.co/WezfUr80C5 pic.twitter.com/iTlsWSOtPu — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 7, 2019
Below is the complete list of films
Anne at 13,000 ft, directed by Kazik Radwanski, World Premiere
Martin Eden, directed by Pietro Marcello, International Premiere Platform Closing Film
The Moneychanger (Así Habló El Cambista), directed by Federico Veiroj, World Premiere
My Zoe, directed by Julie Delpy, World Premiere
Proxima, directed by Alice Winocour, World Premiere
Rocks, directed by Sarah Gavron, World Premiere Platform Opening Film
The Sleepwalkers (Los Sonámbulos), directed by Paula Hernández, World Premiere
Sound of Metal, directed by Darius Marder, World Premiere
Wet Season, directed by Anthony Chen, World Premiere
Workforce (Mano De Obra), directed by David Zonana, World Premiere
TIFF 2019 runs 5-15 September in Toronto, Canada.
Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 14:32:54 IST