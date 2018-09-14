TIFF 2018 Day 8 round-up: The Lie cast walk red carpet, Shrihari Sathe's The Sweet Requiem premieres

Toronto International Film Festival saw a few of the best films being screened, as well as many jazzy red carpets being graced. On the eighth day of the festival, let's have a look at what made headline.

Red Carpet appearance of casts of The Lie and The Kindergarten Teacher

The Lie is a Canadian drama thriller which features Mireille Enos as Rebecca and Peter Sarsgaard as Jay. The film charts the journey of the two estranged individuals (Rebecca and Jay) as they try to save their daughter Kayla (Joey King). Touted as a "Hitchcock-style thriller", The Lie originates from a parent's natural instinct to protect their child but soon spirals into a narrative of deception and desperation.

The Kindergarten Teacher is remake of the 2014 Israeli film of the same name. The plot deals with a teacher Lisa (Maggie Gyllenhaal) and her unhealthy, obsession for her student Jimmy (Parker Sevak). Lisa's conviction of Jimmy god-gifted poetic talents compels her to reach out to him beyond class hours. She even takes him from the school playground in order to spend the day with him together.

Mumbai-based Indian producer Shrihari Sathe releases The Sweet Requiem and Screwdriver

The Sweet Requiem is set in India's Tibetan community, while Screwdriver is about a Palestinian man released after more than a decade in an Israeli jail.

Sathe, director of the multiple award-winning Marathi film Ek Hazaarachi Note (1000-Rupee Note, 2014), pointed out that his two new productions "have a thematic commonality because both films deal with displacement and a people in crisis."

The Sweet Requiem, directed by Dharamshala-based Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam, tells the story of a 26-year-old Tibetan woman whose flight to India as a little girl 18 years ago had ended in tragedy. Her search for closure is triggered by a chance encounter with the guide who she believes was responsible for the personal loss that she suffered.

Screwdriver, the first narrative feature by Ramallah-based Bassam Jarbawi, Sathe's film studies batchmate at Columbia University, plays in the festival's Discovery section. "I've been with this film since 2010," said Sathe, who was present all through the shoot on the West Bank and acknowledged that it was no mean challenge filming in Palestine, which does not have a movie-making infrastructure. As for The Sweet Requiem, said Sathe, his association began in 2013, when he met Sarin and Tenzing in Goa and decided to come on board as one of the producers. "Coincidentally, both films were shot last year and were completed at the same time," he says. "It is great to have two films premiering in TIFF," he added.

