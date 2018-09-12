TIFF 2018 Day 6 round-up: Manmarziyaan, Boy Erased, Colette premiere; Werner Herzog bags 'big franchise film' role

Many films from diverse genres and languages from Manmarziyaan to Colette premiered on day 6 of the Toronto International Film Festival while Werner Herzog spoke about his next acting project.

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan

Manmarziyaan, starring Taapsee Pannu as Rumi, Abhishek Bachchan as Robbie and Vicky Kaushal as Vicky, premiered as Husband Material at the film festival. Joe Leydon of Variety, wrote in his review, that film does not "stray very far from the clichés and conventions common to scads of similar masala movies in this lightly engaging but thoroughly predictable trifle about an independent-minded young woman torn between an irresistibly sexy bad boy with commitment issues and an impossibly understanding fellow who’s the very embodiment of the film’s title."

Boy Erased with Nicole Kidman, Troye Sivan

A cinematic adaptation of Garrard Conley's Boy Erased: A Memoir, the film follows a teenager who is forced into a gay-conversion program by his conservative Christian parents. Nicole Kidman, Troye Sivan, Madelyn Cline attended the screening of Boy Erased.

Adam Chitwood of Collider said, "While the film features a terrific lead performance from Lucas Hedges and certainly covers important territory, it has a bit of trouble settling on its focus as the story progresses.

Colette premiere

Kiera Knightley, along with Dominic West, attended the screening of the historical drama where Knightley plays a French novelist whose debut novel is falsely credited to her husband.

According to BBC, the actress said period dramas with female protagonists are not taken seriously during a panel promoting Colette: "There's a negativity around them because predominantly they're female."

Green Book premiere

Green Book tells the story of a renowned classical pianist of colour, who hires an Italian American bouncer to drive him around on a concert tour because it is unsafe for him to travel on his own. The world premiere of the drama was attended by Viggo Mortensen, director Peter Farrelly, Octavia Spencer and Mahershaaa Ali.

Speaking to ET Canada, Mortenson shared his experience working with Oscar-winning Ali: "He's a stickler for detail like me, very thorough in his preparation and he's laser-focused all day long, everyday shooting. I love having a good partner."

Werner Herzog teases next project

In an interaction with IndieWire about his documentary Meeting Gorbachev, the German auteur revealed that he will soon act in, "a big franchise film, about which I’m not supposed to say anything." I can only say the title. The code name is ‘Huckleberry. For god’s sake, that’s only a cover."

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 20:02 PM