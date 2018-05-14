Thunderstorm causes tree to fall in front of Hema Malini's convoy; no injuries or casualties reported

A tree fell in front of BJP MP Hema Malini's convoy in Mathura. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident so far.

A tree fell in front of BJP MLA Hema Malini's convoy in #Mathura, following heavy rain and dust storm in the district yesterday pic.twitter.com/OGJC3hCe7r — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 14, 2018

The district had witnessed heavy rain and dust storms on Sunday, reported ANI.

This development comes at a time when accident caused by weather have been reported throughout the country. Nine people, including three farmers, died of lightning in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. That same day, a squall and dust storm with a wind speed of up to 109 kmph barrelled through Delhi and neighbouring areas, affecting flight, rail and metro operations, uprooting trees, and leading to incidents of wall collapse.

This is not the first accident involving the actress-turned-politician. In 2015, Malini was injured in a road accident in Dausa, Rajasthan involving her Mercedes and a Maruti Alto, in which a child was killed.

After the incident, the victim's family had said that while Malini got star treatment, they were left to suffer. The actress was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Jaipur whereas the child was taken to Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 10:17 AM