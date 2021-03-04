Thunder Force trailer sees Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy team up to fight crime
Thunder Force streams on Netflix from 9 April.
Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy team up for Thunder Force, Netflix's superhero spoof where they play two best friends. While McCarthy's special powers include mammoth strength, Spencer dabbles with invisibility. Jason Bateman appears as a minor villain with the main position filled up by Bobby Cannavale.
Written and directed by Ben Falcone, Thunder Force will reunite Falcone and McCarthy after films like Tammy (2014), The Boss (2016) and Life of the Party (2018). McCarthy also featured in Falcone's action-comedy Super Intelligence, which follows Carol Peters, a former corporate executive whose earnest yet unfulfilled life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world's first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.
While the film will be written by Ben Falcone and produced by Marc Platt, Falcone and McCarthy.
