Year 2022 has been the year of some amazing music compositions. Ahead New Years’ our party playlist is completely sorted, check out the list of 10 chartbusters that are currently ruling our party playlist for 2022.

Butterfly Titliyaan

The Himesh Reshammiya track definitely tops the list. The beats, the music are perfect for every party this year. We absolutely love the video of the song and can’t actually get over Himesh grooving to the song. Butterfly Titliyaan is also on trending music on Instagram reels and has crossed 34 million views on YouTube.

Kudi Meri

Kudi Meri marks the ace actor Manoj Bajpayee’s debut in a music single. The song which features music sensation Dhvani Bhanusali along with actor Abhimanyu Dassani is remake of the classic song Sapne Mein Milti Hain from the film Satya. Produced by Hitz Music, the peppy beats of the song will surely make you want to shake a leg on the dance floor.

Kya Say

The singing twins Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar have been receiving rave reviews for their recently released track Kya Say with rapper and singer Badshah. The song has some outstanding visuals and is one of the most trending chartbusters.

Yai Re

The recently released track Yai Re starring the gorgeous iulia Vantur and Yo Yo Honey Singh has been trending and how. The track has topped all music lists and is for sure the party anthem of the year.

Resham Ka Rumal

Divya Agarwal had set the internet ablaze with her stellar performance in the track Resham Ka Rumal that released recently. The track has a pure desi vibe with a modern touch which makes it even more interesting. Sung by Shruti Rane is a track you can’t miss this party season.

Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi

Actor Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s chemistry is unmissable in this popular track. The song is a complete party vibe with a touch of romance. You cannot miss a dance on the dancefloor with your partner on this track this party season.

Blockbuster

Blockbuster ft Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had got all of us grooving, and the fever is still on. We are in love with the track and how glamorous the duo looks in the song. Our party is surely incomplete without this song.

Kya Baat Haii 2.0

Kya Baat Haii 2.0 starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani is sure shot the party anthem of the year. The moves of both the stars are splendid and have set our screens on fire. This party number has been trending and we can’t wait to dance to this track on the New Years.

Thumkeshwari

Kriti Sanon’s Thumkeshwari is unmissable and the party number list is incomplete without this song.The track teases us with some foot tapping beats and yes surely a trending party number.

Kesariyo rang

The Desi Tadka song Kesariyo Rang featuring Shantanu Maheshwari is an absolute party number. We have been listening to this song on a loop.

Which song are you grooving on this New Year?

