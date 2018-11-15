You are here:

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film clocks up Rs 137.55 cr in opening week

FP Staff

November 15, 2018 14:53:19 IST

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan released on 8 November with a record-breaking first day collection. The film has now completed a week at the box office but has only been witnessing a steady dip in its overall earnings right from Day 1. Here is a breakdown of the decline, as revealed by leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Aaamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Thugs of Hindostan

Aaamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan's opening week collection now stands at Rs 137.55 crore. On Tuesday, the Hindi version grossed Rs 3.50 crore while the collection from the Tamil and Telugu versions were pegged at Rs 30 lakh collectively.

Clearly, its mammoth budget, festival release and an impressive star cast were not enough to increase footfall in cinemas across the country. Just like Race 3, Thugs of Hindostan has also mostly received a negative word-of-mouth. The film was criticised for its weak storyline and direction.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 14:53 PM

tags: Aamir Khan , Amitabh Bachcha , Bollywood , box office , BuzzPatrol , Critical Point , CriticalPoint , Fatima Sana Shaikh , Katrina Kaif

also see

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film crosses Rs 100 cr despite decreasing footfalls

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film crosses Rs 100 cr despite decreasing footfalls

Aamir Khan on his character in Thugs of Hindostan: Hoping that you forget Jack Sparrow after watching Firangi

Aamir Khan on his character in Thugs of Hindostan: Hoping that you forget Jack Sparrow after watching Firangi

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film sees decline in footfalls, earns Rs 4.35 cr on Tuesday

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film sees decline in footfalls, earns Rs 4.35 cr on Tuesday