Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film clocks up Rs 137.55 cr in opening week

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan released on 8 November with a record-breaking first day collection. The film has now completed a week at the box office but has only been witnessing a steady dip in its overall earnings right from Day 1. Here is a breakdown of the decline, as revealed by leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz...

Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33%

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 24.18%

Mon [vis-à-vis Sun]: 68.12%

Tue [vis-à-vis Mon]: 20.91%

Wed [vis-à-vis Tue]: 19.54%

Hindi version. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2018

Thugs of Hindostan's opening week collection now stands at Rs 137.55 crore. On Tuesday, the Hindi version grossed Rs 3.50 crore while the collection from the Tamil and Telugu versions were pegged at Rs 30 lakh collectively.

#ThugsOfHindostan - #Tamil + #Telugu: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs, Wed 30 lakhs. Total: ₹ 5.20 cr. India biz. #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2018

Clearly, its mammoth budget, festival release and an impressive star cast were not enough to increase footfall in cinemas across the country. Just like Race 3, Thugs of Hindostan has also mostly received a negative word-of-mouth. The film was criticised for its weak storyline and direction.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 14:53 PM