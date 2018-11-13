You are here:

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan film on a steep decline; makes Rs 5.50 crore on Monday

FP Staff

November 13, 2018 17:07:25 IST

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus, Thugs of Hindostan, had a record- breaking opening but has seen a decline in overall business in the following days. The dip in its collections has only become steepers, trade analysts note. The Hindi version of the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Monday, while the collections from the Tamil and Telugu versions were pegged at Rs 50 lakh, collectively.

Poster for Thugs of Hindostan. Image courtesy Twitter

The film's combined total from all the three versions now stands at Rs 129 crore. With the numbers coming in from multiplexes and metros down to a shocking low, collections from single screens are also rapidly decreasing. Here is a breakdown of the decline:

Set in the British-ruled colonial India of the 1800s, the film introduces Khan as Firangi Malla, who serves only his self interest until he encounters the freedom fighter Azad, played by Bachchan. This is the first collaboration between the two actors and has went on to become the top grosser earning even more than Sanju, Race 3, Gold and Baaghi 2 on the very first day of its release.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 17:08 PM

