Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan film on a steep decline; makes Rs 5.50 crore on Monday

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus, Thugs of Hindostan, had a record- breaking opening but has seen a decline in overall business in the following days. The dip in its collections has only become steepers, trade analysts note. The Hindi version of the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Monday, while the collections from the Tamil and Telugu versions were pegged at Rs 50 lakh, collectively.

#ThugsOfHindostan

HINDI:

Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr, Mon 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 124.50 cr

TAMIL + TELUGU:

Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4.50 cr

Total: ₹ 129 cr [5000 screens]

India biz.#TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018

The film's combined total from all the three versions now stands at Rs 129 crore. With the numbers coming in from multiplexes and metros down to a shocking low, collections from single screens are also rapidly decreasing. Here is a breakdown of the decline:

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz... Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33% Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47% Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 24.18% Mon [vis-à-vis Sun]: 68.12% Hindi version. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018

Set in the British-ruled colonial India of the 1800s, the film introduces Khan as Firangi Malla, who serves only his self interest until he encounters the freedom fighter Azad, played by Bachchan. This is the first collaboration between the two actors and has went on to become the top grosser earning even more than Sanju, Race 3, Gold and Baaghi 2 on the very first day of its release.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 17:08 PM