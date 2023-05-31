The three Khans of Bollywood – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh are among the prominent stars of Bollywood. The trio, who has been dominating the Hindi film industry from 90s till now have grabbed the headlines for their beautiful bond over the decades.

While recently, these three megastars met at Salman’s Galaxy apartment and partied till 4 am in the morning, there was a time when Aamir chose to save SRK over Salman in the current given situation.

A couple of years back, when Aamir Khan graced Koffee With Karan, the actor sat beside KJo to answer some sassy and spicy questions from Malaika Arora. Then Malla asked AK, “If you were on a boat with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and there was just one place (place only for one person) – who would you push out?”

After thinking for a few seconds, Aamir replied, “I would push out Salman Khan.” When asked the reason for this answer, he added, “Kyuki bhai toh kabhi doobenge nahi”. Karan Johar got super impressed by his reply and start applauding while Malaika called it a ‘good’ answer.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently with the Champions remake, which he will bankroll. As per the reports, Ranbir Kapoor has been approached to play the lead role in the movie. On the other hand, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, which is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend at the box office. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the espionage thriller also features Emraan Hashmi, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey and Revathy in prominent roles. It is produced by YRF.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.